World Pickleball Championships to spark India's growing interest in sport: AIPA players

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Excitement is building for the upcoming World Pickleball Championships (WPC), set to take place in Mumbai from November 12-17, with top players from the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) viewing this event as a significant milestone in pickleball's development in India.

Hosting the WPC in Mumbai highlights India's growing interest in the sport and will showcase top players from around the world. Indian athletes, including Vanshik Kapadia, Tejas Mahajan, Vrushali Thakare, and Isha Lakhanai, are optimistic that this high-profile event will further boost the sport's popularity in the country.

Vanshik Kapadia, a gold medallist in the 19-plus men's doubles and mixed doubles at the recent Asia Pickleball Games, shared, "Hosting the World Pickleball Championships in India is an incredible opportunity for us. Thanks to AIPA's efforts in grassroots development, we now have access to facilities and training programmes that are preparing us to compete internationally. It's amazing to see the sport gaining recognition here."

Tejas Mahajan, who partnered with Vanshik to win gold in the same tournament, echoed this sentiment, adding, "AIPA has been a constant pillar of support, helping us hone our skills and challenging us to reach our highest potential. Competing in events abroad, like those in Vietnam and Bali, has boosted our confidence, and I believe the exposure we're getting at home will inspire many more young players to take up the sport."

Vrushali Thakare, who won bronze in the 19-plus women's doubles category, also emphasised the impact of AIPA's initiatives, stating, "AIPA's grassroots programmes have been instrumental in preparing us for international challenges. The backing we receive allows us to perform well on the global stage and brings India closer to becoming a competitive force in pickleball."

The event promises invaluable experience for Indian athletes to test their skills against some of the world's best.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor