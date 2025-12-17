World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag rally past Liang/Wang to open campaign with statement win
By IANS | Updated: December 17, 2025 20:10 IST2025-12-17T20:06:41+5:302025-12-17T20:10:20+5:30
Hangzhou, Dec 17 India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, began their BWF World Tour ...
Hangzhou, Dec 17 India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, began their BWF World Tour Finals 2025 campaign on a strong note with a gutsy comeback win over China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Up against a pair that had won four of their last five meetings, the World No. 3 Indians showed resilience and control to prevail 12-21, 22-20, 21-14 in a high-intensity contest that lasted just over an hour. The victory gives Satwik and Chirag an early boost in a fiercely competitive Group B, which also features Malaysia’s Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Indonesia’s Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.
Satwik and Chirag started brightly but lost momentum in the opening game as the Chinese duo took control to close it out 21-12. The Indians responded strongly in the second, absorbing pressure and staying composed in the closing stages to edge it 22-20 after trailing for the early parts. Carrying that momentum into the decider, Satwik and Chirag stamped their authority, pulling away after an early exchange to seal the match 21-14.
The Indian pair will next face Alfian and Fikri on Thursday as they look to seal a semifinal berth in the season-ending showpiece. Alfian and Fikri started with a defeat to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik 24-22, 19-21, 19-21 on Wednesday.
Group A comprises the top-seeded pair Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae of Korea, Wei Chong Man/Wun Tee Kai of Malaysia, Sabai Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani of Indonesia, along with Chiu Hsiang-Chieh/Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei.
In other matches on Wednesday, Women's World No.1 An Se Young of South Korea defeated Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani, with the top-seed struggling to win 21-16, 8-21, 21-8.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app