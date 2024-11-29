World's top squash players to compete in Hong Kong for team championships

Hong Kong, Nov 29 The world's top squash players will compete in the WSF World Squash Team Championships at the Hong Kong Football Club here from December 9 to 15. The event will feature elite players from teams representing Hong Kong, the United States, China, Spain, South Africa, and others, all vying to dethrone reigning champions Egypt.

A total of seven top-10 men's players and nine top-10 women's players are confirmed to compete.

This marks the first time Hong Kong has hosted the championships, which began in 1967 for men and 1979 for women. This year's tournament has attracted a global field of 49 teams, including 26 men's and 23 women's squads, with nearly 200 players competing for the top glory.

Additionally, this is the first instance in which the men's and women's competitions will take place simultaneously at the same venue.

Predominantly a sport played by countries ruled by Great Britain as it traces its origin to the game of rackets, which was played in London's prisons in the 19th century. The sport involves two or more players competing in a four-r-walled court with a small, hollow, rubber ball.

The players alternate in striking the ball with their rackets onto the playable surfaces of the four walls of the court. The objective of the game is to hit the ball in such a way that the opponent is not able to play a valid return.

A part of the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games for many years, squash has also been confirmed as an official event for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

