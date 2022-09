Would like to focus on games, rather than making statement on winning medals, says Anand on India's chances in Chess Olympiad

New Delhi, June 17 Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has refused to make any predictions about India's chances of winning a medal at the Chess Olympiad, saying that a player should focus only on his game rather than making any statement on winning medals.

He added that being a chess player, he cannot predict anything as it will raise people's expectations.

"I'm the kind of person where even if I'm a favourite, I like to think that you shouldn't open your mouth. But you should focus on your chances of winning games. I mean, you should focus on maximizing your chances for the winning game rather than making a statement for winning medals, maybe that's a player's perspective," Anand told .

"It's natural that the fans take it to a different level. But as a player I keep on saying; well, we have a good team, we are capable of winning but we have to play well," he said.

Asked about the Olympic Torch Relay concept, Anand who finished third with 14.5 points behind World Champion Magnus Carlsen (16.5 points) and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (15.5) points, in a recently-concluded Norway Chess classical tournament, said, "I'm really excited to be part of this historic moment. I was always fascinated by the Olympic Torch Relay concept and now we also have one in chess. But the most amazing thing about it is, it will always start from India. And as an Indian, I feel really proud about this fact."

When asked about the impact of the Chess Olympiad on India's chess, Anand said, "Impact is a process. So it could be in 10 years or 12 years. Some great chess players will say, you know that I went to the Chess Olympiad in Chennai and that's what set me to become a chess player. I remember this to this day, so it will have a huge impact."

