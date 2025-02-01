WPBL 2025: Bengaluru Jawans overcome Hyderabad Superstars to secure spot in final

Mumbai, Feb 1 Bengaluru Jawans booked their place in the World Pickleball League (WPBL) final with a 3-2 victory over Hyderabad Superstars at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) here on Saturday. The table-toppers Jawans delivered a composed performance to become the first team to enter the final which will be played on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium here.

Bengaluru Jawans have been one of the most consistent performers of the league and they maintained that level with a strong performance in the semifinals, starting off by winning the first rubber of the tie, the men's singles encounter.

In the men’s singles, Bengaluru’s Jack Foster delivered an explosive performance against Hyderabad’s Ross Whittaker. Jack wasted no time, establishing a 10-0 lead within the first three minutes with his signature power and precision. Despite Whittaker’s efforts to rally later in the match, Foster maintained his aggression to secure a comfortable 24-9 victory.

Hyderabad struck back in the women’s doubles, as Ava Cavataio and Madalina Grigoriu dominated the dinking rallies at the net to claim an 18-7 win against Bengaluru’s Trang Hyunh-McClain and Alejandra Borobia, levelling the tie 1-1.

In an entertaining men's doubles encounter, Bengaluru’s Marcello Jardim and Mauro Garcia faced off against Hyderabad’s Ross Whittaker and Max Freeman in a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats. With both teams locked in a tight contest, Bengaluru held a slender 6-5 lead at halftime before launching a strong second-half push. Ultimately, Bengaluru clinched a 12-9 win and took a crucial 2-1 lead in the tie.

With a spot in the final at stake, Katerina Stewart stepped up once again for Bengaluru. After a tight start, she broke away and dismantled Hyderabad’s Ludovica Sciaky 31-9, clinching the tie for Bengaluru.

With the last match of the tie being a formality, Hyderabad finished on a high as Max Freeman and Karolina Owczarek took a 17-7 mixed doubles win. However, it was Bengaluru Jawans celebrating at the end, sealing their place in Sunday’s final as they await their title clash opponent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor