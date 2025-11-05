WPGT: Vani drops two late bogeys, shares lead with Shagun and Jahanvi

Jaipur, Nov 5 Vani Kapoor seemed to be on a birdie spree as she raced through the front nine in 4-under in the 14th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Ram Bagh Golf Club.

However, the four-time winner in the 2025 season then ran out of birdies and also dropped two shots on the 15th and the 17th to finish on 2-under 70 at the Par-70 course.

Yet, Vani was in shared lead alongside Shagun Narain, looking for her maiden win, and the resurgent Jahanvi Bakshi, who is on her way back from a long lay-off and injury. The trio shot 2-under 68 each.

Vani’s front nine 4-under 30 was the best split for the front side of the course, while Jahanvi and Vidhatri had the best back nine scores of 2-under 34 each.

Shagun Narain was bogey free and her two birdies came on the eighth and the ninth holes.

Jahanvi, whose sister plays on the Ladies European Tour, parred the first nine holes and then had four birdies between the 10th and the 15th holes, which included three in a row from the 13th to the 15th. Just as she seemed set for a bogey free card, she dropped a double bogey on the Par-5 17th to fall to 68.

Four players, including amateur Riya Jadon, shot 1-under 69 each to be tied fourth. The other three were Jasmine Shekar, Nayanika Sanga and Shweta Mansingh.

Multiple winner Sneha Singh was tied for the eighth place alongside Vidhatri Urs and Kriti Chowhan and the trio carded even par 70 each.

Things did not go too well for some of the other experienced stars like Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi and Amandeep Drall. Ridhima and Neha shot one-over 71 and were Tied-11th alongside Astha Madan.

Amandeep Drall and Khushi Khanijau, who have also been playing alongside the men in the IGPL Tour, were Tied-14th with rounds of 2-over 74 each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor