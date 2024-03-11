WPL 2024: 'I knew at the start of the over', DC spinner Jess Jonassen reflects on thrilling final over against RCB  

New Delhi, March 11 After Delhi Capitals (DC) thrilling win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Australian spinner Jess Jonassen revealed her plans for the nail-biting final over that secured their victory on the last ball of the match.

Jemimah Rodrigues (58 runs off 36) and Alice Capsey (48 runs off 32) starred in batting as they helped Delhi Capitals post 181/5 in 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore came close to chasing the target, courtesy of Richa Ghosh's late onslaught of 29-ball 51.

Needing 17 runs in the last over, Richa smashed two sixes off Jonassen's bowling to bring the equation down to 2 off 1, but faltered in the end as the home side clinched the last-ball win to secure their place in the playoffs for the second straight season.

Speaking about the gruelling last over, Jonassen stated: "I internally knew that at the start of the over, if I could set it up without going for a boundary in one of the first two balls, then we were sort of well and truly on the front foot. But, getting hit for a massive six down the ground was not ideal, and then I gave it too much air for her in the second last ball.

The Australian spinner, who whipped the bails off to dismiss Richa, added, "In the last ball, I targeted on her toes, I think executed well and thankfully it went straight to Shafali, who got it in quick enough. And coming away with the one-run win felt nice after the heartbreaking loss by one run in the previous game."

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner is currently leading the charts of top wicket-takers in the season so far (10 wickets in five matches) and is holding the Purple Cap.

"Since I've got that Purple Cap on my head, I've been quite ordinary with the ball. Ideally, I'd love to keep taking wickets, but I haven't been as consistent as I was in those first couple of matches that I've played."

"I'm probably my harshest critic. It's something to be mindful of and keep rectifying. I always want to try and do my best for whatever team I'm a part of," she concluded.

Delhi Capitals will square off against Gujarat Giants in their next match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

