WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants rue 'dropped catches' after big loss to Mumbai Indians

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner rued missed chances in the field and dropped catches of "best player in the world" as Harmanpreet Kaur guided Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket victory at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing a daunting target of 193, the Mumbai Indians showed composure and firepower in equal measure, with Harmanpreet (73 not out) finishing the game in style to cap a dominant batting display from the Kaurs — Amanjot (40) and Harmanpreet.

Harmanpreet, who enjoyed three lives during her innings, went on to register her fifth half-century against the Giants and became only the second player in WPL history, after Nat Sciver-Brunt, to cross the 1000-run mark. Nicola Carey then provided the finishing touches with a fluent unbeaten 38 off 23 balls, laced with six boundaries. Harmanpreet sealed the chase with the winning boundary in the final over, finishing on a superb 71 off 43 deliveries, which included seven fours and two sixes.

"Yeah, we did. It's a cliche, but catches win you matches. We pride ourselves on how we fielded. And tonight, you can't drop the best players in the world. We have played three close games so far and are disappointed to finish on the losing side," said Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat Giants Women captain.

The Giants captain was candid about her tactical choices, acknowledging Harmanpreet Kaur’s dominance against her and reflecting that she could have used herself more with the ball despite having multiple bowling options.

"I don't have a good match-up over Harmanpreet. She has a wood over me. I thought I under-utilised myself when I'm the captain, and it happens when you have eight bowling options. In hindsight, I was the best option. I can say that standing here. But I could have bowled more overs. But I wasn't a good match against her."

Gardner highlighted the Giants’ middle-order firepower, praising Georgia Wareham and others for consistently delivering at the back end and backing 193 as a total that should have been enough to win.

"We have a lot of firepower in the middle. Wareham, we have seen what she's been able to do at the back end. It's a pleasing thing to see them do their thing. 193 is a winning target."

Emphasising the collective approach, Gardner said the focus was on smart running and boundary-hitting, adding that while individual disappointment was inevitable, the Giants had executed their batting plans well in the final overs.

"I guess after our batting innings, I walked towards her and said that it was a team play. We needed to find the boundaries, and we wanted someone to run between the wickets well and clear the ropes. It will be disappointing for her. But I think we finished the innings well."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor