WPL 2026: Harmanpreet praises youngsters 'for taking responsibility' in dominant MI win

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur praised youngsters for taking responsibility after the two-time champions thrashed Gujarat Giants by seven wickets at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Harmanpreet praised the younger players for embracing responsibility, crediting their preparation and readiness to contribute whenever the team required them.

"Good to see all these girls taking the responsibility and doing their bit for the team. They are always ready to do whatever the team requires. It's only the preparation. Good to see them preparing really well and wherever the team needs them, they are ready," she said.

After opting to field, the Mumbai Indians endured a blistering start from the Gujarat Giants, who surged to 62/1 in the powerplay and reached 99/3 at halfway, led by Beth Mooney and Kanika Ahuja. A late onslaught from Bharti Fulmali (36* off 15) and Georgia Wareham (43*)—including 62 runs in the final five overs—powered Gujarat to a daunting 192/5, despite wickets from Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, and Amelia Kerr.

"It was a good game. While bowling, we gave away too many runs. We will have to sit and discuss plans. Amanjot and I calculated well, she batted really well, and then Nicola took the pressure off me," said Harmanpreet Kaur, Player of the Match and Mumbai Indians captain.

The MI captain stressed the importance of composure and clarity in high-scoring tournaments, highlighting the need to assess match situations, bat deep, and execute plans effectively while chasing imposing totals.

"In tournaments like this, you have to score big and then chase big totals as well. You have to go and bat for your team. We have to bat well and calculate what the team requires. You have to go out and execute yourself.

Downplaying personal milestones, Harmanpreet said her focus remained solely on batting for the team, adding she was unaware of her tally of five WPL half-centuries against the Giants.

Harmanpreet, who enjoyed three lives during her innings, went on to register her fifth half-century against the Giants and became only the second player in WPL history, after Nat Sciver-Brunt, to cross the 1000-run mark.

Nicola Carey then provided the finishing touches with a fluent unbeaten 38 off 23 balls, laced with six boundaries. Harmanpreet sealed the chase with the winning boundary in the final over, finishing on a superb 71 off 43 deliveries, which included seven fours and two sixes.

"Every match is important. I want to just go out there and bat for my team. I didn't know this stat."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor