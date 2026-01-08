WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians is the team to beat, but will face stiffer competition from others, says Anjum

New Delhi, Jan 8 Two-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) remain the team to beat in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL), but will face stronger challenges this season from other sides, said former India captain Anjum Chopra.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI are the reigning WPL champions and have won two of the three editions since the tournament's inception in 2023. “Anybody can challenge. It's not that MI can't be challenged. We saw that in season two, also, where they were challenged by RCB and sometimes the Gujarat Giants.

“But because of the belief that they are a well-oiled unit, they know how to win championships, we always feel, no, no, no, the Mumbai Indians is the team to beat. It's like whether in the IPL or WPL, they are a team to beat, and that is actually a fact as well.

“But it should be a keenly contested one because now it's not just the foreign players who are doing well. It's also the Indian talent who has started doing well. They've just won a World Cup,” Anjum Chopra told IANS in an exclusive conversation on the eve of the competition’s commencement.

MI have key uncapped Indian players in G. Kamalini (retained), as well as Sanskriti Gupta, and Sajeevan Sajana. They have also added promising talents such as Rahila Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, and Nalla Reddy, after passing through the eyes of their eagle-eyed scouts.

“The youngsters and uncapped cricketers Mumbai Indians unearth -- talk about Rahila Firdaus, who's been picked as well. These players have done well in domestic cricket. If Mumbai is scouting, and you believe in that Mumbai scouting, you would feel that these players are the ones that they'll keep an eye on.

“How Charani came in for Delhi Capitals and straightaway walked into the Indian team and became a world champion. Within a span of 10 months, the world has changed for her. So, Mumbai also has those kinds of players in their lineup.

“Yes, they can be challenged. The opposition teams, how much force they come up with, what game plan they come up with, can they get one up on the defending champions, is for them to plan and deliver,” added Anjum.

With the West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews set to open the batting, MI face decisions over her opening partner after an injured Yastika Bhatia was acquired by the Gujarat Giants. Anjum thinks the time is ripe for Kamalini to become the opener after being a lower-order finisher in the 2025 season-winning campaign.

“I think Kamalini can open the innings with Hayley Matthews right at the top. I think that can actually be looked at as well. Other than that, possibly they'll have to go ahead with one of the younger players also in the playing eleven because in the middle order, they've already got Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur in the mix, identified with Amelia Kerr.

“So, either they go with Kamalini right at the top in the batting department or possibly look at a younger player coming in who they feel will be able to deliver at the top with Hayley Matthews,” she added.

The tournament will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, both known for batting-friendly conditions that could favour MI’s enviable all-round depth.

“Conditions will be very good for batting if you have to look at either of the venues. Because we've already seen Navi Mumbai, we know how good the conditions are. When you get to Kotambi Stadium, we've seen that the pitches are so nice to bat on.

“With the dew settling in, what are the challenges for the bowlers in the second half? That is one area that needs to be addressed. So, most captains might want to just win the toss and bowl so that they're bowling in the second half because of the dew. Other than that, batting-wise, conditions should be friendly,” said Anjum.

She also suggested that boundary dimensions be extended in WPL 2026. “I just hope that the boundaries are pushed back slightly. That might just happen. Although I don't know the exact dimensions right now, I guess that can happen. At least by another five meters, that can be pushed back.”

MI have also brought in new coaching personnel – Lisa Keightley takes over as head coach, while Kristen Beams is the spin-bowling coach - to complement the existing championship-winning culture built under former head coach Charlotte Edwards.

“(Keightley and Beams bring) A lot of positive intent that the team has already had over the years. The championship mindset that the team has had with Charlotte Edwards at the top - I'm sure they're just going to strengthen that thinking a bit more because they've both been quality cricketers in their own right while playing for Australia.

“Also, it’s good to have that freshness coming around for those players because, as I said, the 11-12 players are the same for the Mumbai Indians. But if you have some fresh perspective coming in, it also helps the team in different ways. So, I'm sure the thinking will be no less. I've just heard two days back from their camp that there is no pressure, but you can always try and win the championship,” concluded Anjum.

