WPL 2026: Pooja Vastrakar is a tremendous addition to RCB, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, Dec 10 Former India batter Aakash Chopra believes Pooja Vastrakar’s move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is a tremendous addition to the side ahead of 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL), saying that she brings in a strong batting quality which isn’t found in other seam bowling options in the country.

Despite her long layoff due to a shoulder surgery, which also led her to miss WPL 2025 season for eventual champions Mumbai Indians, Pooja found significant interest in last month’s mega auction, and eventually RCB roped her in for Rs 85 lakh.

As of now, Pooja is in rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and is expected to be fit for WPL 2026, to be played from January 9 to February 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.

“The way RCB has collected and selected players gives them great flexibility. Based on pitch conditions, form, or injuries, they can make tactical changes, whether it’s choosing between Grace Harris or Lauren Bell depending on the opposition.

“When you look at Indian fast-bowling all-rounders, Pooja Vastrakar stands out because she brings a quality of batting that others—like Renuka Singh Thakur, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, or Kranti Gaud, do not offer at the same level. She is a rare commodity.

“Yes, she has had injury concerns, but there’s only one Pooja Vastrakar in the country. That’s exactly why we saw a bidding war for her. UP Warriorz were very interested, but RCB knew what they wanted, and they secured her. In my opinion, it’s a tremendous addition,” said Chopra on JioHotstar.

Saba Karim, the former India wicketkeeper-batter and national selector, believes the Smriti Mandhana-led RCB have a well-balanced look due to the plethora of all-rounders in their line-up. “I felt that RCB clearly leaned towards all-rounders this time, which is why you see so many in their line-up, starting from Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Grace Harris, and Pooja Vastrakar.

“There are multiple options for Smriti Mandhana to find the right combination. It is a powerful side, and because they are blessed with so many all-rounders, they seem to have built their squad keeping venue conditions in mind.

“They will play matches in Navi Mumbai before going to Vadodara, and I believe the kind of wickets they will get there will complement this combination. Overall, this squad looks well-balanced for RCB,” he concluded.

