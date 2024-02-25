WPL: I used to bat with a coconut branch, recalls Sajana, MI's famous last-ball six hitter

Bengaluru, Feb 25 After dancing down the pitch to calmly smash the ball from Alice Capsey over wide-long on for a six to seal a memorable last-ball win for defending champions Mumbai Indians over Delhi Capitals, Kerala’s batting all-rounder Sajana Sajeevan has become the talk of the town in the cricketing circles.

Being in the limelight after becoming the famous last-ball six hitter for MI to get the four-wicket win, Sajana, hailing from Kurichiya tribe of Mananthavady, a village in Wayanad in Kerala, recalled how she began playing cricket. “I was five-years-old when I started playing cricket. But I did not know much about women’s cricket. It was Elsamma teacher who introduced me to the game.”

"At that time, I did not have a proper cricket bat, so I used to play with a coconut branch and all. However, when I was selected to play for Kerala, I got a professional kitbag. Our family background was a little weak, so when I played matches, I got DA, TA and match fee. This helped our family a little bit financially," she said in a chat with JioCinema.

Sajana also got into India ‘A’ and feels WPL 2024 is a chance for her to make her India dream come true. “Last year I didn’t get selected for WPL so I was very disappointed. I performed well and got selected by Mumbai Indians this year and was very happy and excited. I was very excited to spend time in the MI camp and share the dressing room with legends.”

“My role model Harmanpreet Kaur is also there, so I want to learn so many things here. Whenever I get a chance, I’ll give my 100% for the Mumbai family. My dream is to play for India and the WPL platform might help me get there."

Sajana will be next seen in action when Mumbai Indians play Gujarat Giants in third match of WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday evening.

