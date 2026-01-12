WPL: 'We stayed in the contest till the very end,' says Nandini Sharma after DC’s narrow loss to GG

Mumbai, Jan 12 After the Delhi Capitals narrowly missed victory by four runs against the Gujarat Giants, pacer Nandini Sharma hailed the team's spirited all-round performance, saying the way the team fought till the end was commendable.

Chasing a formidable target of 210, Delhi Capitals finished at 205 for 5 in 20 overs, remaining competitive until the last ball. The chase was led by Lizelle Lee’s 86 off 54 balls and a quick 77 off 38 balls from Laura Wolvaardt. Earlier, DC’s bowling was highlighted by pacer Nandni Sharma, who posted impressive figures of 5 for 33. In only her second WPL game, Nandni became the first Indian uncapped player to take a hat-trick and the first Indian to achieve a five-wicket haul in the Women’s Premier League, taking four wickets in the final over.

Reflecting on the close contest, Delhi Capitals pacer Nandni Sharma said, “We stayed in the contest till the very end. Everyone gave their best and we were very close. These things happen in cricket, but the way the team fought was very positive.”

She acknowledged the support from skipper Jemimah Rodrigues on the field and added, “Jemi kept telling me to do my best. She was guiding me ball by ball and that helped me a lot, and it allowed me to stay calm.”

Speaking about the guidance she has received from experienced players within the setup, Nandni said, “Marizanne Kapp has helped me a lot. She talks to me about the pitch, situations and what length to bowl. Having someone with that experience guiding you makes things much easier.”

Speaking about her journey and how she developed her bowling, Nandni said, “My elder brother used to play cricket and go to the academy every day, and that’s how I started. I joined when I was eight years old, but I was very young and didn’t get many opportunities initially. I left for some time, but after six months I started again. I practiced with a coach who taught me a lot, especially about bowling bouncers. After the lockdown, I changed my coach and started playing with boys. They used to pick the ball very easily, so I realised I needed to improve my pace and work on variations. For the last one year, I have been practising mostly with my parents and my brother, and they have given me a lot of time and support.”

Highlighting the lessons she has gained at this level, the young pacer added, “At this level, batters will hit good balls as well, so you have to stay calm and focus on execution. I have learned to bowl according to the batter and the situation, and every match gives you something new to learn.”

Highlighting the WPL as a platform for young fast bowlers, Nandni said, “This tournament gives young players a chance to express themselves. There will be tough phases, injuries and times when things don’t go your way, but you have to fight through that and never give up.”

Delhi Capitals are set to play UP Warriorz in their next WPL 2026 match on Wednesday, aiming to build on the positives they've gained so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor