Wrestling: India shines at Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial in Budapest

Budapest, July 19 India delivered a commanding performance at the ongoing 4th Ranking Series “Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial” Wrestling Tournament in Budapest, Hungary, securing multiple medals across men’s and women’s freestyle events. Facing stiff competition from top global wrestlers, the Indian contingent showcased exceptional skill and determination.

In a major highlight, Sujeet clinched gold in the Men’s Freestyle 65 Kg category. The reigning U23 Asian Champion stormed through the rounds, beating Albania’s Islam Dudaev (11-0), France’s Khamzat (technical fall in 2:43), and Armenia’s Vazgen Tevanyan (6-1) before toppling Azerbaijan’s Ali Rahimzade 5-1 in a dominant final.

Rahul (57 Kg) added a bronze medal, winning 5-3 over South Korea’s Sunggwon Kim in the quarterfinal. After a narrow 6-7 semifinal loss to the USA, he bounced back to defeat Germany’s Niklas Stechele 4-0.

Other male wrestlers, including Udit (61 Kg), Jaideep (74 Kg), Chander Mohan (79 Kg), and Vicky (97 Kg), put up strong fights but missed podium finishes. Udit withdrew due to injury, while Vicky fell in the repechage.

The Indian women’s team, though limited to eight wrestlers, delivered stellar results.

Harshita (72 Kg) won gold, overpowering Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova 10-0 in the final. Rising star Antim (53 Kg) claimed another gold, routing Turkey, USA, and defeating Natalia Malysheva 7-4 in the final.

Neha (57 Kg) impressed with wins over Kazakhstan and Hungary before settling for silver against Olympic Champion Helen Maroulis (0-4).

Neelam (53 Kg) earned bronze, winning decisively in repechage after a tough quarterfinal loss.

Unfortunately, Priyanshi Prajapat had to withdraw from her bronze medal match due to injury.

More action awaits on Saturday in the 55 Kg (Pushpa), 62 Kg (Manisha), and 76 Kg (Priya) categories.

