WTC Final: Shastri picks Hazlewood ahead of Boland in Australia's pace attack at Lord's

Dubai, April 25 Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood ahead of Scott Boland to join Australia's pace attack led by skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's.

With Australia likely to opt for three pacers and one spinner for the summit clash, Boland's participation remains in doubt despite showing impeccable performance in the series against India.

“It will be a very tough choice, but if Hazelwood is fit, then he gets the nod ahead of Boland,“ Shastri told The ICC Review.

Hazlewood missed three of the five Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, as well as Australia's tour of Sri Lanka and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year, due to recurring calf injuries.

However, the 34-year-old has made a comeback in competitive cricket through the Indian Premier League, where he has shown promising form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, claiming 12 wickets in his first eight matches.

Although Ravi Shastri has long been an admirer of Boland, the former India coach believes that the conditions at Lord’s may better complement Hazlewood’s precision and consistent line and length.

“If Hazlewood is fit to do that, he will definitely get the nod for two reasons. One, the English conditions, two, Lord’s with the slope. And the reason I say Lord’s slope is Hazlewood is most likened to Glenn McGrath," the former India all-rounder said.

“And you've got to just check Glenn McGrath's record at Lord’s, with the slope around and bowling from the Commentary Box end."

Shastri drew a comparison between Hazlewood and legendary Glenn McGrath, who took 26 wickets in three Test matches at Lord’s, with a best effort of 8-38 in the second Test of Australia’s Tour of England and Scotland in 1997.

“He (McGrath) could be lethal with the ball either seaming back or going away and from either end, to be honest and I think Hazlewood can do something similar with his height,” Shastri said.

“The pitches aren't as quick as in Australia. So you need that extra bit of height and bounce, which he will get as opposed to Scott Boland, though I'm a big fan of Scott Boland."

Boland boasts an outstanding record in Australian colours and was a key figure in the 2023 World Test Championship Final against India, where he took five wickets across both innings.

His standout performance came in the second innings, delivering a superb spell of 3-46, claiming the crucial scalps of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

He also played a role in Australia’s home series victory over India in 2024/25, which secured their place in a second consecutive World Test Championship final. Shastri hinted that the Australians might consider fielding an all-pace attack against South Africa.

“Ideally, you want to play all four (seamers) if you get half a chance and if there's a little more grass on the surface,” Shastri said.

