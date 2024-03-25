WTT Feeder Beirut II: Sreeja Akula wins singles title; Poymantee-Akash clinch mixed doubles title

Beirut, March 25 India's Sreeja Akula clinched the women's singles title at the WTT Feeder Beirut II table tennis tournament.

Akula secured her second WTT singles career title by defeating Luxembourg's Sarah De Nutte 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 11-5, 11-9). The 25-year-old clinched her first title at the Feeder Corpus Christi 2024 in Texas earlier in January.

Meanwhile, Poymantee Baisya and Akash Pal stunned their senior compatriots Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra to win the mixed doubles title.

Baisya and Pal defeated Sathiyan and Batra 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 11-0) in the final to claim their first-ever WTT title.

India also finish 1-2 in men’s doubles with Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar beating compatriots Mudit Dani and Akash Pal 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6) in the title clash.

Diya Chitale and Manush Shah, who won the Beirut I Feeder mixed doubles crown, lost to Sathiyan and Batra in the semifinal.

Sathiyan, who won the men’s singles title at the first Beirut Feeder earlier this week, lost in the semifinals to Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko.

Gerassimenko, the world No. 43 in men’s singles, beat the 103-ranked Sathiyan 3-0 (11-9, 13-11, 11-9).

