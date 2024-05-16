WTT Feeder Cappadocia: India secures two final spots in doubles competition

Cappadocia [Turkiye], May 16 : The Indian table tennis duo of Poymantee Baisya & Krittwika Roy reached into the finals of the women's doubles competition in the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder tournament in Cappadocia on Thursday.

They secured a 3-0 (11-7, 11-1, 14-12) win over Germany's Franziska Schreiner and India's Yashaswini Ghorpade in the semifinal.

Also, the mixed doubles pairs, Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya, moved into the final. They defeated Andrii Grebeniuk and Dymytrenko of Ukraine by 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-6) in the semifinals.

Krittwika, ranked world number 338, stunned the world number 55 of Taiwan by 3-2 (11-7-, 6-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-4) in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals.

Indian star shuttler Manika Batra also continued her fantastic momentum from the Saudi Smash tournament held recently, where she reached the quarterfinals. She beat the Belgium player Nathalie Marchetti by 3-0 comfortably in the round of 16 game (11-4, 11-6, 13-11) to reach the final eight stage. However, she lost to Japan's Hitomi Sato in the final-eight clash by 1-3 (11-5, 11-4, 11-5, 13-11).

In some more mixed doubles action, the pairs of Anirban Ghosh and Swastika Ghosh and Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade moved into finals.

Anirban and Swastika beat Ukraine's Mykyta Zavada and Veronika Matiunina by 3-2 (11-8, 8-11, 12-14, 11-6, 11-7) in the quarterfinals while Desai and Ghorpade beat Turkey's Hakan Isik and Busra Demir in the quarterfinals by 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-3).

Following this, these two Indian pairs met in the final. It was Anirban and Swastika who prevailed by 3-2 (15-13, 12-10, 9-11, 9-11, 13-11).

The WTT Feeder Cappadocia competition will take place from May 13-17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor