WWE legend and wrestling icon Razor Ramon dies at 63

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who rose to prominence in the 1990s as Razor Ramon, has died aged 63. The World Wrestling Entertainment, on its official website, said, "WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans." The WWE superstar began his career in 1984 before joining the WCW (World Championship Wrestling) as 'The Diamond Studd' in 1991.WWE fans were introduced to the iconic heel 'Razor Ramon' in 1992. He went on to become a four-time Intercontinental champion. In 1996, Hall joined the Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash as founding members of nWo (New World Order) after rejoining WCW.

Hall had suffered a broken hip recently, and due to further complications, his condition worsened. As per reports, Hall was hospitalized after suffering a broken hip, just over a week ago. The veteran WWE star then underwent a hip-replacement surgery, but he suffered a serious complication due to a loose blood clot. Hall was inducted to WWE's renowned Hall of Fame twice and was scheduled to appear in Dallas ahead of the build-up to the much-awaited 'Wrestlemania 38'. A two-time world champion, the veteran retired from professional wrestling in 2010 and appeared in multiple WWE shows afterwards. Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 as a singles wrestler.