WWE Raw Netflix Debut: Hulk Hogan Booed by 18,000 WWE Fans at Intuit Dome Los Angeles (Watch Video)

WWE Monday Night Raw made its debut on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, showcasing high-stakes matches and electrifying moments. While fans across the US and other countries celebrated the premiere, Indian viewers were disappointed as there were no changes to the broadcast arrangement. WWE Raw continued to air live on the Sony Sports Network and stream on the SonyLiv app, in line with Sony’s media rights for WWE programming in India, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events. This will remain the case until March 31, 2025.

Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity 😭 #WWERAW#RawOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/f8qBP7uILt — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 7, 2025

In a shocking turn of events, WWE legend Hulk Hogan faced boos from the crowd during his appearance. The 71-year-old wrestler, known for his support of Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, entered the ring alongside his manager, Jimmy Hart, to entertain the fans. Despite his efforts and popular catchphrases, the crowd booed him loudly. Social media erupted with disbelief, with fans expressing their astonishment. "Hogan getting booed out the building," tweeted @That_5Life, while @lilmecca posted, "Ever thought I’d hear Hogan get booed like this #WWEonNetflix #WWERaw."

Hogan’s controversial past includes his firing from WWE in 2015 after a recording of him using the N-word was leaked during a sex tape lawsuit against Gawker. He was reinstated in 2018 and apologized, calling the incident a "speed bump" in his career.