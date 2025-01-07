WWE Raw Netflix Match Highlights: CM Punk Beats Seth Rollins in Final Match; Check Full Winners List Here

In an electrifying main event during the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, CM Punk triumphed over Seth Rollins in a match that will be remembered as one of the highlights of their ongoing rivalry. The bout showcased intense action and dramatic moments, ultimately culminating in Punk's victory with his signature move, the Go to Sleep.

The match kicked off with both competitors exchanging fierce punches, quickly escalating into a chaotic brawl that spilled outside the ring. Punk took control early on, sending Rollins crashing into the barricade before launching himself off it to attack Rollins among the fans.

As the action returned to the ring, Rollins fought back with a series of powerful moves, including a GTS (Go to Sleep) that sent Punk flying out of the ring. The back-and-forth continued, with both wrestlers executing impressive maneuvers that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

POV: Seth Rollins & CM Punk throw each other at your phone. #RawOnNetflixpic.twitter.com/FgwygfCOSl — Netflix (@netflix) January 7, 2025

In a pivotal moment, Rollins attempted a superplex from the top rope, but Punk countered just in time. With Rollins still dazed, Punk lifted him onto his shoulders and delivered a decisive Go to Sleep. After a brief struggle, Punk secured the pinfall with another GTS, solidifying his victory.

Tribal Combat Match: Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa

In a dramatic showdown for the title of "Tribal Chief," Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa via pinfall. This match was particularly significant as it showcased Reigns' dominance in WWE.

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan defended her title against Rhea Ripley in an intense match that highlighted the fierce competition within the women's division.

Jey Uso vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre sought revenge against Jey Uso, adding another layer of intrigue to the evening's matches.