Xabi Alonso still in danger as La Liga closes in on Christmas break

Madrid, Dec 11 There is a saying in Spanish football, "to eat the turron," referring to the traditional Christmas sweet that appears on most dinner tables in Spain on December 24 and 25. A coach who "eats the turron" has survived in his post until Christmas, while others who fail to eat it have been sacked before the halfway point of the season.

With two rounds of matches left before the holidays, there are several coaches in La Liga who are in danger of not eating the turron this year.

The pressure continues to mount on Real Madrid's Xabi Alonso after Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City saw his side booed off the pitch after successive home defeats.

Although Alonso's players certainly showed more commitment against Manchester City than in the weekend loss at home to Celta Vigo, they now have to show that again in Sunday's visit to Vitoria-Gasteiz, where they play Deportivo Alaves, reports Xinhua.

Injury and suspension mean Alonso is without full-backs for the game, with Raul Asensio and Antonio Rudiger his only fit central defenders, but what he needs more than anything is for his players to show they are behind him, because anything but a win would probably see him take the sack.

FC Barcelona are at home to an Osasuna side that has only two draws away from the El Sadar Stadium.

Osasuna coach Alessio Lisci possibly saved his job with a 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Levante on Monday, but his side can be expected to suffer in the Camp Nou against the league leaders on Saturday.

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan is another coach who won't feel entirely secure, because despite a four-game unbeaten run, Valencia are only three points above the relegation zone ahead of a difficult visit to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico claimed a vital Champions League win away to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night, and with Alexander Sorloth in excellent form, Diego Simeone's side has been almost untouchable in front of its home fans at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The weekend kicks off with Real Sociedad at home to Girona, with Real Sociedad's recent recovery halted by consecutive defeats and not helped by injury to forward Mikel Oyarzabal.

Girona coach Michel Sanchez has to decide whether to drop goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga after last week's horror show in goal, knowing that after a 3-0 defeat against Elche and Girona in the bottom three, his job is also on the line.

Celta Vigo are at home to an improving Athletic Club Bilbao, who gained a morale boost by holding European champions, Paris Saint-Germain, to a draw on Wednesday.

Villarreal's European adventure ended tamely in midweek, but a visit to bottom-of-the-table Levante offers the chance for Marcelino Garcia Toral's men to continue riding high in La Liga, especially as Marcelino rested players for the midweek defeat to Copenhagen.

Getafe and Espanyol are both in the top half of the season, although don't expect a festival of goals when they meet on Saturday night, especially as Getafe are without suspended midfielder Pere Milla and Espanyol have lost Ramon Terrats, who was on loan at Getafe last season, to injury.

Oviedo visit Sevilla after scoring just one goal and four points in seven matches since Luis Carrion returned as first team coach, and although Carrion has made his side harder to beat, they are no closer to avoiding relegation.

Mallorca also need points in their game at home to Elche, while the round of games ends with Rayo Vallecano at home to Betis on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor