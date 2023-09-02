Xiamen Diamond League: India's Avinash Sable qualifies for 3000m steeplechase final in Eugene

Xiamen [China], September 2 : India’s Avinash Sable qualified for his maiden Diamond League Final after completing fifth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase race at the Xiamen Diamond League 2023 in China on Saturday.

In overcast conditions at the Egret Stadium, Sable clocked 8:16.27. His time of 8:11.20 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year remains the Indian national record. Sable's performance was over six seconds faster than his qualifying mark for the world championships in Budapest last month, where he failed to make the final.

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won the Xiamen meet with a meet record of 8:10.31.

Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu finished second in 8:11.29, while Kenya's Amos Serem finished third in 8:14.41. Kenyan Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwot finished fourth in 8:15.87.

The race in Xiamen was the sixth and last race men’s 3000m steeplechase event in the Diamond League series this year.

Avinash Sable finished sixth in the Diamond League series and made the cut with 11 Diamond League points from four races. Soufiane El Bakkali finished first in the 2023 Diamond League series standings with 32 points.

Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin throw) and Murali Sreeshankar (men’s long jump) have already made the cut for the Diamond League Final.

