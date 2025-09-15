‘You can change the man’: Amorim after Manchester Derby defeat

Manchester, Sep 15 Man United head coach Ruben Amorim remains adamant that he will not change his footballing philosophy after his team fell to a 0-3 defeat against Manchester City.

The Red Devils were second best at the Etihad Stadium as Phil Foden’s first-half header and Erling Haaland’s second-half double gave Pep Guardiola’s side the victory in the Manchester Derby.

"I understand and accept it is not a record you should have at Manchester United. There are a lot of things, you have no idea what happened during these months but I am not going to change. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man,” said Amorim

After having finished 15th in the 2024-25 Premier League season, United have once again gotten off to a stuttering start in the new campaign. After having already been eliminated from the second round pf the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town, the Red Devils have only won one of their four league games this season .

Amorim also went on to send a message to United fans saying he will give his everything and that he is suffering more than them.

"I understand how football is and results dictate all the narratives. We are doing better but the results don't show that. I understand the record and I understand the decision that comes with that.

"My message is I am going to give everything and do everything that is best for the club.

"Then it is not my decision, the last. Until I am here, I will do my best and I am suffering more than them,” he added.

United will now turn their attention to their league game against Chelsea next weekend at Old Trafford.

