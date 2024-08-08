"You embody true spirit of a warrior": Abhinav Bindra's special message for Vinesh Phogat following her announcement for retirement

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra penned a heartfelt note for Vinesh Phogat, who announced her retirement following her heartbreaking disqualification before the final of the women's 50kg wrestling final.

Vinesh was just a win away from taking away India's first gold at the Paris Olympics after storming into the final by pulling off splendid performances en route to the gold medal match.

However, she breached the 50kg weight mark before the final and was disqualified before she could take on the United States wrestler Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

Following her retirement, Bindra commended Vinesh for her resolve, the true spirit of a warrior that she embodies and for setting an example of youth to face life with the resilience that she has shown.

"Dear Vinesh, It is said that sport is a celebration of human will. I have known that to be true many times in my career but never has it resonated more than today. As I look around me, I see a nation and its people celebrate your unyielding resolve. You are a fighter - on and off the mat. Through you, we are learning what it means to never lose the fight in us, even as a loss weighs heavily," Bindra wrote on X.

https://x.com/Abhinav_Bindra/status/1821485798539071880

"You embody the true spirit of a warrior. Not all victories look alike. Some end up as a glittering souvenir in a cabinet but the ones that matter more find their way into the stories we tell our children. And every child in this country will know the champion you are. Every child will grow up wanting to face life with the resilience you have displayed. I thank you for that," he concluded.

Vinesh reached the gold medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. She has also appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification on Wednesday. According to an IOA source, Phogat has requested the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to award her the silver medal. The verdict is expected on Thursday

