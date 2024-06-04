'You have to be open to everything,' says Kevin De Bruyne on Saudi rumours

New Delhi, June 4 Kevin De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Bundesliga side VFL Wolfsburg in 2015. Over the next 10 years, he has transitioned into what many call the best attacking midfielder of the decade. The No. 17 has stated that a move to the Saudi Pro League may be on the cards in the future with his current contract with City set to expire in 2025.

“Saudi? At my age, you have to be open to everything. You're talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that. For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future”, told Belgian outlet HLN

De Bruyne will be turning 33 later this month and although he has shown that he is still a force to be reckoned with thanks to the unreal foray of passing ability he possesses. A move to Saudi is hard to resist considering the money others before him have received.

The Belgian midfielder has played 382 games for the Cityzens and scored 102 goals whilst providing a staggering 170 assists. “If I play in Saudi for two years, I'll be able to earn an incredible amount. Before that, I had to play football for 15 years and I may not even reach that amount yet. You have to think about what that could mean next,” he added

It was reported that Saudi clubs were interested in acquiring his services along with teammate Bernardo Silva in the previous season, but the duo were not open for a move.

With his contract set to expire next season, it will be interesting to see what Manchester City decide for the future as they would not want to let one of their most important players leave as a free agent.

