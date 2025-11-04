Young Veer Ganapathy hopes to learn from Kolkata loss as Aman seeks a hat-trick at the IGPL Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 4 : Aman Raj will be keen to take the bar even higher as he seeks to become the first player on the IGPL Tour to win three events in a row, as he tees up at the IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur hosted by Arjun Munda, as per a release from IGPL.

Aman, who won in Jaipur, his favourite venue, added a second title in Kolkata, and now he seeks a third in Jamshedpur. The 30-year-old, who hopes to use the IGPL route to get to the Asian Tour and International Series, has been in excellent form. In the last six rounds, he has shot 9-under 61 three times.

"I know I have been trending well, but even then, three 61s in four rounds (from the first round in Jaipur to the first round in Kolkata), was very satisfying," said Aman Raj, who had a surprise visitor, his father, who came over from Patna to see him win in Kolkata.

Aman Raj added, "Suddenly seeing my father towards the end of the final round was a bonus," said a beaming Aman Raj, who has also become the first IGPL golfer to cross Rs. 50 lakhs in just five starts. "The money is important, but my game is even more crucial, and that has been good."

Young Veer Ganapathy, who is playing his first season as a pro at age 17, gave Aman Raj a good fight and logged his best result as the runner-up in Kolkata.

Later at the Prize distribution, he met the legendary tennis star, Leander Paes, who came to see the final round in his hometown. Paes singled out Ganapathy and Kartik Singh as future talents.

A beaming Veer said, "I learnt a lot even though I lost on the last hole. This will be a great learning experience for me."

Among other players showing a welcome return to form were the former two-time All India Amateur champion, Aryan Roopa Anand, who was third, and Samarth Dwivedi, who was fourth in Kolkata.

Another player trending well has been Aalaap IL, who gave the IGPL Tour physio, Sushila, a big thumbs up, saying. "My recovery and form is due to Sushila, who has been a great help for us on the IGPL Tour."

Also happy with his showing is Syed Saqib Ahmed, who was tied for Fifth in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Olympian Udayan Mane, who finished fifth in his IGPL debut in Jaipur, hopes to make a winning run soon.

"I am feeling good, and who knows what will happen next week," said the big man, Udayan, who won the Order of Merit on the domestic Tour some years back."

The Rs. 1.5 crore event is the sixth in a series, following stops in Chandigarh, Jaypee Greens (Noida), Pune, Jaipur, and Kolkata. Gaganjeet Bhullar won the first two, followed by Kapil Kumar in Pune, and Aman Raj has won in Jaipur and Kolkata.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor