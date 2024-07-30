"Your efforts have paid off": PM Modi interacts with Sarabjot Singh following bronze medal triumph in Paris

Paris [France], July 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh and congratulated him for his brillant teamwork with history maker Manu Bhaker that saw them clinch the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event in Paris on Tuesday.

India shooter Sarabjot Singh after his heroics in the mixed team event that saw him get his hands on the bronze with Manu in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

PM Modi had a conversation with Sarabjot, extended wishes to Sarabjot for his remarkable display, and asked him the reason behind his brilliant teamwork with Manu.

"Many many congratulations to you. You have made India proud. Your efforts have paid off. Extend my wishes to Manu as well. You both showed brilliant teamwork. What is the reason behind it?" PM Modi said on a phone call.

Sarabjot revealed that they have been playing together for a couple of years and said, "Since 2019, we paired in the nationals and other tournaments. The experience was really good, and I hope to perform better the next time."

The duo of Manu and Sarabjot defeated South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match.

With this medal, India's medal tally stands at two in the ongoing Summer Games. Both Manu and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the South Koreans to claim India's second medal.

The success of the duo saw Manu make history for India in the Summer Games. Manu won bronze in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, and the young shooting sensation made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Manu became the first athlete from the Indian contingent after the nation got independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Earlier in the 1900 Olympics, Norman Pritchard won two medals while representing India, both silver in the 200m and 200m hurdles.

She also joined an elite group of athletes to have multiple individual medals at the Olympics: PV Sindhu (badminton silver at Rio 2016 and bronze medal at Tokyo 2020) and Sushil Kumar (wrestling bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor