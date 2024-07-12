'You've inspired generations with your game': Sachin Tendulkar pens special note for retiring Anderson

New Delhi, July 12 Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a special farewell note for retiring England pacer James Anderson on Friday, paying tributes to the speedster for his more than two-decade-long Test career and said he has inspired generations with his game. Anderson retired from international cricket following England's emphatic innings and 114 runs win against West Indies in the first Test at the Lord's to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Anderson scalped four wickets across two innings while debutant Gus Atkinson bagged 12 wickets in the match to rattle the West Indies' batting line-up in both innings.

The 41-year-old Anderson closed his red-ball career with 704 wickets in 188 matches for England. He retires from the format as the highest wicket-taker as a fast bowler. He is the third-highest wicket-taker overall after Muttiah Muralidaran (800) of Sri Lanka and Australia's Shane Warne (708) in Test cricket.

"Hey, Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye. It has been a joy to watch you bowl -- with that action, speed, accuracy, swing, and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game," Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life -- the time with family," he added.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also congratulated Anderson on his illustrious Test career adding that he was a "magician in action" on the field. "That’s been a special 3 days at Lords...Sad to say goodbye to the @jimmy9 but it’s been a pleasure to watch a magician in action for 21 yrs .. I don’t think we will see another bowler quite like him...," Vaughan said on X.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant termed Anderson an "absolute GOAT" and wished him "well" for future endeavours.

