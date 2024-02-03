Zahaan Hemrajani Wins Big at O’Pen Skiff Indian National Sailing Championship in Maharashtra

Mumbai, January 31, 2024: Rising sailing prodigy Zahaan Hemrajani emerged triumphant at the prestigious O’pen Skiff Nationals held in Mandwa, Maharashtra in the Under-12 category and was also declared the overall winner across the Open Category. The event was co-hosted by the O’pen Skiff Class Association of India and the Bombay Sailing Association. The competition, which included top-tier participants, showcased Hemrajani's exceptional skills and potential in the new-age Junior Sailing boat.

Following his commendable 19th position in the Under-12 World Championship in Italy in July 2023, Hemrajani navigated the waters with precision, demonstrating excellent skill throughout the championship. His temperament and relentless dedication set him apart in a field of formidable contenders.

Expressing gratitude to his coaches and his school, Zahaan Hemrajani acknowledged the intense competition, stating, "Winning the O’pen Skiff Indian National is a dream come true. The level of competition was incredibly high, and I am honoured to have been able to perform. This win motivates me to continue pushing my limits and striving for excellence in every race."

Hemrajani's victory is a testament to his outstanding capabilities and commitment to the sport. This achievement further solidifies his position as a rising star in the world of O’pen Skiff sailing. Zahaan trains under the 24Seven Sailing Team led by Umesh and mentored by Amish Ved having started formally sailing only in March 2023. He is a student of class 6 at the Oberoi International School. The school continues to support him in his academics for the days he missed.

“Having started at an early age, Zahaan’s love for the sport comes from his father Ashish Hemrajani’s (Founder & CEO, BookMyShow) passion for sailing over the years. Zahaan has picked up the sport very quickly under the guidance of his coaches and training team. As he develops further, we expect him to perform at this very high level, internationally,” said his mentor Amish Ved.

Hemrajani's win at the O’pen Skiff Indian Nationals not only highlights his individual accomplishments but also contributes to the growing legacy of Mumbai being a part of the Royal Bombay Yacht Club as a hub for sailing excellence and a rich heritage for sailing for over 175 years. His remarkable journey and dedication to the sport serve as an inspiration to young, aspiring sailors nationwide.