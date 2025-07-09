Zaheer Abbas and Wasim Akram hail Shubman Gill and Akash Deep for Edgbaston heroics

Mumbai, July 9 Indian skipper Shubman Gill’s monumental batting and Akash Deep’s remarkable ten-wicket haul in India's resounding victory over England in the Edgbaston Test have drawn high praise from two of Pakistan’s greatest cricketers.

Gill turned the series upside down with a sublime 269 in the first innings and followed it up with another commanding 161, while Deep returned match figures of 10 for 187 to script India’s series-leveling 336-run triumph — a performance that left much of the cricketing world in awe.

Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas, whose own 274 at Edgbaston in 1971 remains iconic, was particularly delighted to see Gill flourish at the same ground.

“I am delighted to see Gill bat with such authority and discipline to score three centuries in two Tests in English conditions,” Zaheer told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

“Gill hitting a double hundred at Edgbaston reminded me of my first outing there in 1971. It’s tough for Asian players to bat in England, but the way he batted left me impressed and delighted. He was in complete control and played every bowler with consummate ease. It was world-class stuff — and to double that up with another hundred to set up the win was remarkable.”

Zaheer, often called the ‘Asian Bradman’, predicted a luminous future for the Indian captain. “Gill is technically very sound and has outstanding concentration. He promises a great future,” he said.

Pakistan's legendary left-arm pacer Wasim Akram was equally effusive in praise for Akash Deep and was struck by the seamer's temperament and skill.

“I saw little of the Edgbaston Test and later checked the scorecard, as I am on holiday in the UK,” Wasim shared. “Obviously, he has taken ten wickets on a flat deck—that shows the boy has got some potential.”

Wasim stressed that Deep’s achievement was magnified by the context. “It was a pressure match, and when you are replacing a bowler of Bumrah’s stature, it doubles down. Taking ten wickets is great on a pitch where there were big totals, and the way Gill, (Jamie) Smith, and (Harry) Brook batted. He has got pace and bowls with energy and heart, so it will help him establish himself in the team.”

India had gone into the second Test of the match trailing 0-1 and without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The move had drawn criticism from various quarters but ultimately proved inspired as Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj stepped up. Siraj picked up six wickets in the first innings.

Zaheer Abbas underlined the impact of India’s fast bowlers in a high-scoring contest. “(Akash) Deep and Siraj bowled their hearts out, and it was their bowling that made the difference on a pitch full of runs,” he was quoted as saying by Telecom Asia Sport. “India producing such good fast bowlers and batters like Gill shows the strength of their system.”

India’s triumph was as much about resilience as it was about talent, and the endorsement from two of Pakistan’s greatest only underscored the scale of the achievement.

