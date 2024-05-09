Zimbabwe Cricket confirm Madhevere, Mavuta's return after drug ban

New Delhi, May 9 Zimbabwe Cricket has confirmed the return of Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta to international circuit after the duo was suspended way back in December for drug use.

Madhevere and Mavuta were given a four-month ban for the use of recreational drugs, a fact that came to light during an in-house drug test.

The last time Madhevere and Mavuta played for Zimbabwe was in the Ireland tour in December, 2023.

"I am pleased to welcome Wessly and Brandon back to competitive cricket after both of them underwent rehabilitation and also passed a drug test carried out to check if they were now clean. More importantly, the two players acknowledged their mistakes and have vowed to stay clean and focus on their very promising careers as cricketers," read a statement by Givemore Makoni, Zimbabwe Cricket managing director.

"It will be interesting to see when batsman, Kevin Kasuva will be returning to action as there was no update regarding the 30-year-old, who too was suspended in January for using recreational drugs.

Zimbabwe Cricket was lauded by the ICC and World Anti-Doping Agency as they went above and beyond to conduct their own drug tests alongside the already existing strict regulations provided by WADA.

"Recognising the dangers that recreational drugs may cause, ZC opted to go beyond the ICC and WADA obligations by implementing an in-house drugs testing programme. This is a very important initiative that should be hailed for providing education, counseling and treatment, where appropriate, to rehabilitate players who have become involved with social drugs," Makoni added.

