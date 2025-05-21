Zimbabwe set for historic Test return to England after 22 years

Nottingham, May 21 Zimbabwe will play a Test match on English soil after a long gap of 22 years when they take on Ben Stokes’ side in a one-off fixture at Trent Bridge from May 22.

England will look to start the new World Test Championship cycle on the front foot, while Zimbabwe will hope to celebrate their return to England with a win after their stellar performance in Bangladesh recently.

Zimbabwe last toured England for a Test series in 2003, where the hosts sealed a 2-0 win. Before that, the two sides clashed in red-ball fomat in 2000 (England won 1-0) and 1996-97, where the series ended in a draw.

England will use this opportunity to test new faces and combinations ahead of a busy summer. The blend of youth and experience sees the inclusion of seamer Sam Cook, who earns his maiden Test call-up after a stellar County season and recent success with the England Lions. Nottinghamshire pacer Josh Tongue also makes a return to the Test side following his Ashes appearance in 2023, bringing local interest to the fixture.

Ben Stokes will lead a squad featuring top-order regulars Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook, while promising talents James Rew, Jamie Smith, and Shoaib Bashir look to seize their chances.

For Zimbabwe star all-rounder Sikandar Raza rejoined the side, while Clive Madande returns as the back up wicket-keeper and fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri replaced leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa from the side that played Bangladesh, giving Zimbabwe a pace-heavy attack to exploit England’s seaming conditions.

Led by the experienced Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe’s squad will rely on seasoned performers like Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani with emerging talents, aiming to make an impact in England in a test match for over two decades.

The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV and the broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Squads:

England:

Ben Stokes (Captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, James Rew, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue

Zimbabwe:

Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

