1 killed, multiple injured at church in US's California

Los Angeles, May 16 One person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting at a church in western US state of California, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the City of Laguna Woods in Southern California's Orange County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department tweeted at 2 p.m. that deputies were responding to reports of the shooting, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added later that "dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26 p.m. Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries."

"All victims are adults and are on their way to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene," said the department.

The sheriff's department noted that it had detained a suspect at the crime scene and had recovered a weapon that may be involved.

California Governor, Gavin Newsom's office tweeted after the shooting that it was "actively monitoring" the incident and "working closely with local law enforcement".

"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event," the Governor's office said in the tweet.

