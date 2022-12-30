10 cops injured in attack by Jamaat during Dhaka procession, 11 held

Dhaka, Dec 30 A clash broke out here in Friday as members of Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Chhatra Shibir, seeking to take out a procession here after Friday prayers, attacked policemen, officials said.

A total of 11 Jamaat militants were arrested subsequently.

"The Jamaat-Shibir men hurled bricks at police. The law enforcers then fired tear gas to disperse them and bring the situation under control," an official said. "Later, some people were detained from the spot and brought to the concerned police station."

A police officer said the Jamaat-e-Islami sought permission from the police to bring out a mass procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque by the alliance to demand release of militant leader Dr Shafique and his son.

"The Jamaat men tried to hold a mass procession without police permission in Malibagh. A clash ensued as police had asked the Jamaat men not to go ahead with the procession, but they had paid no heed to the law enforcers," Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ramna Division, Shahen Shah Mahmud told .

The BNP and other opposition parties and alliances observed December 30 as a "Black Day," marking the anniversary of the 11th parliamentary election held on this day in 2018.

Opposition parties held mass processions in the capital on Friday to push for their 10-point set of demands, including the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina government, dissolution of parliament, transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government, and formation of a new Election Commission.

