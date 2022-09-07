10 DMK legislators in touch with AIADMK leadership, claims Palaniswami

Chennai, Sep 7 AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed that 10 MLAs of the ruling DMK were in touch with his camp to switch sides to the AIADMK, but denied rumours that his party were switching sides.

Terming the DMK as a family-run political party, he said that it was functioning like a corporate company and said that there was no respect in that party for the cadres and leaders. The AIADMK leader said that while Udayanidhi Stalin was just an MLA, he was being invited for all inaugurations while a mayor is not given adequate respect.

Referring to the CB-CID team reaching AIADMK headquarters on Wednesday to conduct investigation on the July 11 clashes, Palaniswami said that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has touched its lowest ebb and that the CB-CID reached party headquarters only after he had approached the court for the same.

He also ruled out any possibility of V.K. Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V. Dhinakaran coming back to the party fold, saying that AIADMK cadres do not want them.

