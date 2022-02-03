10 Syrian civilians killed amid renewed Kurdish-Turkish tension

Damascus, Feb 3 Ten civil were killed in crossfire in northern Syria amid renewed tension between Turkey and Kurdish militia.

The heavy shelling between the Turkish forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) over the northern countryside of Aleppo also wounded 32 others, many of whom were in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported citing state media as saying.

THe state media said the shelling caused residential areas in the bordering city of al-Bab on fire, leading to the deaths.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the shelling targeted a populous marketplace and residential areas in the city.

Following the shelling of al-Bab, the Turkish forces on the borderline between Syria and Turkey bombarded the Kurdish-controlled al-Malikiyah city in the countryside of Syria's Hasakah province, which led to the displacement of large numbers of civil to safer areas.

The Turkish forces also fired on a dam that feeds al-Malikiyah with water, said the Observatory, without giving further details.

It said that the Turkish forces also fired at the Fourth Electricity station near al-Malikiyah, hitting a building used for guard corps, which led to the killing of at least four people.

The recent escalation in northern Syria is part of the frequent confrontation between the Turkish forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels on one side and the US-backed SDF on the other.

Since 2017, Turkey has launched several military operations in northern Syria against the Kurdish militias to end their influence in the border area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor