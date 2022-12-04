1,000 illegal factories turn Delhi's Anaj Mandi into a tinderbox ready to ignite

New Delhi, Dec 4 Those who are not residents of Delhi are astonished when they walk down the narrow streets of the national capitals congested areas and suddenly encounter a small-scale industry. People usually visualise a factory as a big building but the reality is different in Delhi. The city houses thousands of small factories, which are said to be ticking fire bombs operating under the nose of the civic authorities.

In Anaj Mandi, which houses around 1000 illegal factories, the workers are left with no choice but to work in these factories

situated in perilously close buildings which can be quickly engulfed in an accidental fire.

"Whom should we blame, the Aam Aadmi Party

