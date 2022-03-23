11 convicted foreigners repatriated to their countries: Govt informs RS

New Delhi, March 23 The Government on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that till March 1, as many as 11 convicted foreign nationals under various acts have been repatriated to their countries to serve their sentence.

Responding to a question during the Zero Hour, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra said that the government has arrangements with 31 countries under which the foreigners convicted in India can serve their sentence in their countries.

Replying to the question by Samajwadi Party leader Rewati Raman Singh, Mishra said that as many as 4,926 foreigners are lodged in Indian jails under various sections of crimes including the cases of narcotics, Passport Act and Visa expiry.

"Out of 4,926 prisoners, 1040 have been convicted so far while 3,467 are undertrial prisoners in 32 jails across the country", he said.

To Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma's question, the Minister also said that the government has been very particular about the foreigners in the Indian prisons. "The Government has created over 1,000 legal help clubs for these foreigners who are in the jails as undertrials for providing them the legal assistance. The Ministry of External Affairs has also provided counsellor access to these foreign prisoners and undertrials if they want to hire their own advocates," he said.

Sharma asked whether the government plans to set up 'Fast Track Courts' for these foreigners who are in jails and if they are undertrial for a longer period, could be set free.

The Minister also informed the convicted foreigners can be sent back only after obtaining consent from their countries.

Replying to the question of BJP lawmaker Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the Minister also said that after filing the charge sheet, the government cannot interfere in the legal procedures of the courts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor