12 injured, 3 detained in mall shooting in US's South Carolina

Washington, April 17 Twelve people were injured during a shopping mall shooting in the southeastern US state of South Carolina, local authorities said.

Police said three people have been detained in connection with the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia on Saturday afternoon, adding that they do not believe this is a random incident.

Police Chief, Skip Holbrook told the media that among the injured, 10 people were hit by gunfire, while two others were trampled in the crowd as people tried to escape, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor