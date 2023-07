13 MLAs, 3 MLCs, 5 MPs present at meeting led by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : A total of 13 MLAs, 3 MLCs and 5 MPs were present at the meeting led by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 13 MLAs include Anil Deshmukh, Rohit Pawar, Rajendra Shingne, Ashok Pawar, Kiran Lahmate, Prajakta Tanpure, Balasaheb Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Chetan Vithal Tupe, Jayant Patil, Rajesh Tope, Sandeep Kshirsagar and Devendra Bhuyar.

The 5 MPs include Srinivas Patil (Lok Sabha), Supriya Sule (Lok Sabha), Amol Kolhe (Lok Sabha), Fauzia Khan (Rajya Sabha) and Vandana Chavan (Rajya Sabha).

The 3 MLCs include Shashikant Shinde, Babajani Durani, and Eknath Khadse.

This comes after the crisis in Nationalist Congress Party escalated on Wednesday with the two groups holding simultaneous meetings in a show of strength.

The NCP led by Sharad Pawar held a meeting of its members at YB Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai while Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting of NCP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district heads and state delegates at Mumbai Education Trust (MET) Bandra.

The meeting at YB Chavan Auditorium has a picture of Sharad Pawar on the stage. The group led by Ajit Pawar has placed the picture of Sharad Pawar along with their leaders and has also prominently displayed the party's election symbol 'clock'.

The meetings came after the two factions announced crucial appointments to assert their control over the party.

The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar is taking affidavits from party workers to show their allegiance at MET Bandra.

Sharad Pawar loyalists raised slogans in his support at YB Chavan Centre.

The crisis in Nationalist Congress Party has been triggered by Ajit Pawar switching sides on Sunday and joining the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as Deputy Chief Minister. Eighth other NCP MLAs took oath on Sunday with Pawar as minister.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar has moved a disqualification petition against the nine MLAs to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Apart from Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Mundo, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil joined Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government as ministers on Sunday.

Sharad Pawar has removed his close aide Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from the party for "anti-party activities".

"Your actions of supporting Ajit Pawar and the eight other MLAs, who have sworn oath as Ministers in violation of the party's direction and mandate, ex-facie amount to anti-party activities and that you deemed to have voluntarily left the membership of Nationalist Congress Party," Pawar said in a communication which was also sent to the two-party MPs.

"I formally remove your names from the Membership Register of the Party in view of your actions of voluntarily giving up membership of the Nationalist Congress Party," it said.

The communication said the action of MPs, "in a surreptitious manner, without the knowledge or consent of the party president, amounts to the desertion of the party, which in turn invites disqualification from primary membership".

