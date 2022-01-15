14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in US

Washington, Jan 15 A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the US state of Washington, police said.

Officers were called to the crime scene in Renton at around 5.45 p.m. on Wednesday and found a man lying on a sidewalk, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 54-year-old victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said in a statement on Friday.

The investigators identified quickly that the alleged shooter was a passenger in a black SUV that had fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was located at a nearby apartment complex Wednesday.

Valley SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday evening at a unit in the complex.

The alleged shooter, a 14-year-old Burien resident, was arrested at the apartment, a little more than 25 hours after the shooting, Renton police said.

It adding that the teen has been booked into King County Juvenile Detention, and will face charges for both this shooting and another murder that occurred in Renton in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor