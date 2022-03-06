167 rallies & 42 roadshows, Priyanka emerges as the star campaigner in Cong

New Delhi, March 6 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has emerged as a star campaigner who has been touring all the states going to the polls. She has addressed 167 rallies, held 42 road shows and also did virtual rallies.

Being in-charge of the party in Uttar Pradesh, she has lots of high stakes in the state and her campaign in the 2022 Assembly elections has always been in the news. Priyanka's hard work, her energy and positivity-filled campaigns have caught the attention of the people of the state.

Congress insiders say that her slogans have made a place in the hearts of the public, and her campaigns in heavy rain, meeting people, including women working in the fields in Barabanki have gone well with the public.

Priyanka also campaigned in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Through 42 road shows and door-to-door campaigns, Priyanka interacted with the public during the election campaign and visited states including three to Punjab, two to Uttarakhand and Goa, and a virtual rally in Manipur.

Party Leaders said during the election campaign, Priyanka was constantly seen saying in her speeches that the power in a democracy lies in the hands of the people. She called upon the people to recognise the power of their vote, and vote on the issues.

When the Prime Minister said in one of his speeches on the problem of stray animals that he did not know that there was this problem in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka took a jibe at him and said, "you have given five years to these leaders, but they say they will do it in the next five years".

Talking to during her campaign, she had said: "I am trying to send across the message that politics should not be based on hatred and violence and time has come for a new kind of politics which should work to address the problems of the people."

Attacking the BJP and other political parties, she said: "The people are suffering because of politics of caste and religion and this type of politics only benefits a few political parties and never serves the interests of the common people."

"The political leaders should work to provide solutions to the people's problems," she added.

Priyanka was speaking in the context of a viral video in which she was seen throwing flowers on the people returning from a BJP rally, and later distributed party manifestos to them. The viral video has been widely appreciated and complimented on social media for not showing any prejudice towards the opponent.

Earlier, she had exchanged wishes with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD's Jayant Chowdhary when they came across each other in Bulandshahr.

First time in two decades, the Congress has put up candidates in all the 403 seats and Priyanka has been criss-crossing the state to garner support.

