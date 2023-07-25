18 arrested over attack on Meghalaya CM's office

Shillong, July 25 At least 18 people, including BJP's Mahila Morcha members and Trinamool Congress workers have been arrested in Meghalaya in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's office in Tura town.

Two of the arrested individuals -- Dilche Ch. Marak and Belinda M. Marak, are BJP Mahila Morcha members, the police said in a notification. The BJP leaders in Meghalaya are yet to react to this development.

Some of the arrested persons include Trinamool Congress workers, a police source said.

Tura, the second-largest metropolitan town in Meghalaya, has been demanding winter capital status from a segment of the Garo Hills population, which approximately comprises the western half of Meghalaya.

On late Monday night, when CM Sangma was holding a meeting with the leaders of the organisations to discuss the issues on winter capital demand and the proper implementation of a 51-year-old job reservation roster system with retrospective effect, a mob besieged the CM's secretariat and threw stones at it.

Ten police officers, seven members of the Central Reserve Police Force, and a woman Home Guard were injured in the incident.

The demand has come as a result of the 'misconception' that Meghalaya's eastern region is more developed because Shillong serves as the state's capital.

