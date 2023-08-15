19 hurt in shootout between 2 factions of Trinamool in Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 15 As many as 19 persons were injured in a shootout between two factions of Trinamool Congress at Chopra in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district late on Tuesday evening.

The shootout took place less than 24 hours after 15 persons, including five women and three children, were injured following an exchange of fire at Nakashipara in Nadia district late on Monday night.

According to local sources, the latest incident took place at Sujali village under Chopra Assembly constituency. The sources said the shootout was a fallout of factionalism between two camps of the local Trinamool Congress, one led by the Chopra MLA Hamidul Islam, and the other by his rival Jahedul Haque.

As per the latest information available, the injured persons are mainly the members of the Jahedul camp who were allegedly attacked by the followers of Hamidul Islam.

The injured have been shifted to the Islampur sub-divisional hospital where the condition of some is stated to be critical.

One of injured persons, Fajijul Jobbi, reportedly a member of Jahedul camp, told mediapersons they were attacked all of a sudden by the members of the Hamidul camp at the end of a party meeting.

