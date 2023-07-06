1984 riots: Court issues fresh notice to produce trial court records in Pul Bangash killing

New Delhi [India], July 6 : The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday issued a fresh notice to the in charge of the record room of Karkardooma Court to produce the trial court records of Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Union Minister and Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. This matter is at the stage of consideration on the charge sheet.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta Anand issued a fresh notice to the record room incharge and directed to produce the record by 11 am on Friday.

The court also noted that the record has been located.

"Fresh notice has been issued to in charge of the record room of Karkardooma Court. Record is to be produced by 11 amM on Friday," the court directed.

The CBI informed the court that a reminder had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) to expedite the process of forensic examination of the voice sample of Jagdish Tytler.

Thereafter the Court adjourned the hearing till Friday morning.

On the last date, the court had called for the trial court records connected with the case.

Rouse Avenue Court on June 30 summoned the trial court related to the Pul Bangash case from Karkardooma Court and the CBI FIR in the matter against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tytler in the matter.

ACMM had summoned the record room in charge along with the case file on the next date.

The court had also asked the CBI to expedite the process to obtain the FSL report of the voice sample of Jagdish Tytler.

Senior advocate HS Phoolka appeared for the victims of the riots and requested the court to give a direction to expedite the process of the FSL Report.

During the hearing, the court observed that the CBI filed a closure report in 2007. A charge sheet was filed against another accused and the matter was tried.

"I have to see all those documents, let the trial court records come," ACMM had said.

Those records would be required in order to consider the case, she had added.

The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tytler in a case related to the killing of three Sikhs in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The CBI filed the charge sheet on May 20 in Rouse Avenue Court. This case is connected with the killing of three persons in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on May 20 filed a charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984 following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, on 31 October 1984.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, then Member of Parliament was named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on 1 November 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi.

After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, the evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor