1L job, CM housing scheme & RSS founder Hedgewar's memorial, Shivraj announces on I-Day

Bhopal, Aug 15 Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made several announcements, including to provide one lakh government jobs in the next one year.

Hoisting tricolor at Motilal Nehru stadium in Bhopal, Chouhan announced that increasing unemployment has become a bigger concern. In the next one year, at least one lakh youth will be given jobs under the state government, he said.

Chouhan announced that in the line of Centre's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), the state government would launch 'Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna' in the state. "Those could not get house under PMAY, would be provided benefit of Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna," Chouhan announced.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also announced to make memories of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar 'permanent' in the state and a memorial for heroes of the country's freedom struggle in Bhopal.

"RSS founder Hedgewar ji had dedicated his entire life for the country and freedom struggle. His memories are associated with Rampayli in Balaghat district. We will make his freedom struggle-related memories permanent in Rampayli," Chouhan said.

A memorial named 'Veer Bharat Smarak' will also be developed in Bhopal comprising statues of revolutionaries and heroes of the freedom struggle, besides showcasing their lifespan, he added.

On this occasion, the chief minister also gave away the President's police medals for meritorious and commendable services.

The Chief Minister also announced to roll out a new youth policy and constitution of the Rajya Yuva Salahkar Parishad (state youth advisory council) and said recruitment for one lakh government jobs will be made within the next one year.

"Swaraj colonies will be developed on 21,000 acres of land freed from land mafia in a bid to provide houses to the poor. I also announce the Chief Minister Jan Awas Yojana for those who are not eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," Chouhan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor