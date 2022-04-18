2 killed, several injured in Pittsburgh shooting incident

Washington, April 18 Two juveniles were killed and several others injured after a shooting in US's Pittsburgh, police said.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning during a large party at the short-term rental property in northern part of the city, with as many as 200 people in attendance, many of them underage, said Pittsburgh police in a statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor