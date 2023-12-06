2 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank

Ramallah, Dec 6 Two Palestinians were killed and at least 20 others injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said in a press statement that a 16-year-old teenager was killed by the Israeli army in the town of Tammun, and a 23-year-old man was killed in the Al-Faraa refugee camp in the northern West Bank, Xinhua news agency reported.

The clashes followed Israeli soldiers' raid on Al-Faraa camp and Tammun, south of Tubas, during which at least 11 Palestinians were injured, said a Palestinian security source who requested anonymity.

In addition, three Palestinians were injured, one of them critically, and two others were arrested during an Israeli raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem on Wednesday, a local source said, adding the seriously injured youth was shot in the abdomen.

The source added that seven Palestinians were injured during an Israeli military operation in the city of Jenin and its camp that lasted about nine hours, during which 20 Palestinians were arrested and infrastructure was damaged.

--IANS

