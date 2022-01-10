2 terrorists killed in encounter at Kulgam in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 10 Two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hasanpora area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Monday.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Identification and affliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Sunday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor