20 people killed in road accident in Uganda: Police

Kampala, May 4 Twenty people were killed in a road accident on Wednesday in western Uganda when a passenger bus they were travelling in veered off the road, local police confirmed.

The police in a statement issued in Kampala said the accident occurred in Kabarole district. The bodies have been taken to Buhinga hospital mortuary, Xinhua news agency reported.

"So far 20 people have been confirmed dead, out of whom 13 are adults while seven are juveniles. Out of the 20, 11 are male and nine are female," the police added in a statement.

"The injured have been rushed to Buhinga hospital for first aid."

The police are yet to establish the cause of the accident.

According to police statistics, nearly 20,000 road accidents occur nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths and thus making Uganda among the countries with the highest traffic fatality rates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor